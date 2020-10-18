Everett M. Anderson

1924-2020

Everett M. Anderson, 95 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

He was born December 5, 1924, in Eau Claire, WI the son of the late Arthur and Rose (Instenes) Anderson. Everett proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II; he earned the rank of Sergeant and served in the South Pacific on a B24 Bomber as a ball turret gunner. Everett received several medals, including three battle stars, Philippine Liberation, WWII Service Medal and Asiatic Pacific Medal; he was honorably discharged in 1946.

On August 14, 1960, he married Eileen Knudtson at the Little Brown Church, in Nashua, IA.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Kenosha, UAW Local #72 retiree, and a Life Member of the VFW Post #1865. Everett was also a former member of the Moose Lodge #286 and the Tuesday Muni Senior Golf League.

Everett worked for Presto Industries in Eau Claire, WI for 12 years, and after settling in Kenosha, WI, he worked as a machine operator for American Motor Corp for 30 years before his retirement in November of 1988.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Eileen; two children, Julie Anderson, and Bruce (Mari) Anderson; five grandchildren, Andrew and Matthew Amavisca, Justin Anderson, Brianna (Koa) Sharpe, and Kelsey Anderson; great-grandchildren, Zoelle and Cayden Amavisca and Mia Sharpe; a brother, Arlin (Carol) Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Everett was preceded in death by a sister, LaVerne Ellingson.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services with full military honors will commence at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.

