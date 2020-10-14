Fletcher Lee

1943 - 2020

Fletcher Lee, age 77, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Born in Littleton, NC on June 16, 1943, he was the son of Madgie Solomon and Clifton Lee. Fletcher was raised and educated in Washington D.C.

Fletcher had various federal government jobs in Washington D.C. until joining the rhythm and blues band "The Satisfactions" in 1968. In 1972, the band had 3 Billboard hits including "One Light, Two Light" which they performed on the T.V. Show Soul Train. The Satisfactions went on to perform throughout the U.S., Canada, and parts of Mexico until breaking up in 1987.

In 1977, Fletcher met his wife Jean while performing in Rhinelander, WI. They were married in Green Bay, WI in 1979 and moved to Kenosha where Jean taught at local high schools while Fletcher remained on tour.

In 1981, Fletcher started his booking agency Lee Productions, which he closed in March of 2020. Fletcher produced many Blues Festivals and Comedy Shows in Southeast, WI and Northern, IL. He is best known in the area for his Valentine's Day Dinner and Comedy Shows with radio station WIIL.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Lee of 41 years; his children, Fletcher Gary Lee of Washington D.C., Jordan Lee of Milwaukee, WI and Peyton Lee of Kenosha, WI; his grandchildren, Alec Marsh, Zahra, Xavier, Vyola and James; his siblings, Mamie Martin, Gladys Sommerville and Hazel Jean Washington.

In addition to his parents, Fletcher was preceded in death by his siblings; Mary Owens, Alvin Lee, Beulah Owens, Limmet Lee, Thurman Lee and Viola Lee.

Funeral services honoring Fletcher's life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A virtual Homegoing Service will be hosted online and open to all at www.facebook.com/leeprod. A visitation for Fletcher will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com