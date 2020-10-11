Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Floyd J. "Big Man" Niesen

Floyd J. ""Big Man"" Niesen

Floyd J. "Big Man" Niesen, 87, of Chippewa Falls, went home to be reunited with his twin brother, Lloyd on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until Noon on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Horan Funeral Home, 420 Bay St. in Chippewa Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Octoberr 13 at Holy Ghost Church, 412 South Main St. in Chippewa Falls, with The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski celebrating the funeral Mass. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Tilden with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Oct
13
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
Holy Ghost Church
412 South Main St., Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Alice Schweiger
October 11, 2020
We're so sorry for the loss of "Big". Our thoughts, love, and prayers go with him. We're sure that "Little" came to get him and that they are now together watching over us. God Bless!
Paul Schweiger
Family
October 10, 2020
That is one thing I had in common the love of gardening! One thing we always looked forward to was seeing the twins. Now they are together again.
Alice Schweiger
October 10, 2020