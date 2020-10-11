Floyd J. ""Big Man"" Niesen

Floyd J. "Big Man" Niesen, 87, of Chippewa Falls, went home to be reunited with his twin brother, Lloyd on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until Noon on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Horan Funeral Home, 420 Bay St. in Chippewa Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Octoberr 13 at Holy Ghost Church, 412 South Main St. in Chippewa Falls, with The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski celebrating the funeral Mass. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Tilden with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.