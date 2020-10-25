Frances M. Mouzes

1949 - 2020

Frances M. Mouzes, age 71, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Froedtert South Kenosha Campus. Frances was born on September 2, 1949 in Kenosha to Frank and Clara (Schlitz) Asta. She attended local school and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1968. Frances married Thomas Mouzes in Kenosha in 1968 and the couple later divorced. She worked for AMCCU for a few years as an accountant, ultimately deciding to stay at home to take care of her family. Frances enjoyed knitting, painting, attending music festivals and all animals. Her greatest joy was the time she had with her family.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; her brother, Frank Asta and two sisters, Carolyn Hess and Ann Bezotte.

Frances is survived by, three children, Thomas (Jennifer Nowak) Mouzes II, Jason (Heidi) Mouzes and Christina Mouzes; two grandchildren, Callisto and Athenacia Mouzes; her brother, Paul Asta; a sister, Janice Rosinski; a brother-in-law, Dennis Bezotte; her four legged companion, Sassy Girl as well as other family and friends.

A private family Memorial Mass for Frances will be held at a later date.

