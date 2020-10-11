Frank Gagliardi

1925-2020

Frank Gagliardi, 95, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center.

Born on February 9, 1925, in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Pasquale "Charles" and Maria "Mary" (Aversa) Gagliardi.

Frank served in the United States Army as a medic during World War II from May 1, 1943, until he was honorably discharged on February 14, 1946.

On September 14, 1946, he married the love of his life, Carolyn E. Stella. They just celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary. He was a passionate, loving father and husband. The absolute best a person could be.

Frank was the first electrician in local 127 of Italian descent. Instead of complaining he became the head of the joint commission for apprentice hiring and as a contractor hired many Italian apprentices and the first woman, Hispanic, and African American apprentices in the state.

He co-sponsored for many years the Gagliardi-Aiello Golf Event. Golfing, fishing, and rabbit hunting with his beagles were his favorite. He did these with his brothers-in-law, son, grandsons, and nephews.

He was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church. He served as a board member to many civic organizations, including the Library Board. He was a very active electrical contractor for the tri-county area as President and founder of Gagliardi Electric.

Frank is survived by his adoring wife, Carolyn Gagliardi of Kenosha; his son, Paul V. Gagliardi of Kenosha; daughter-in-law, Joni Martin Gagliardi; three grandchildren, Genevieve (Kevin) Gerou, Frank (Dana) Gagliardi, and Paul M. (Cristen) Gagliardi; four great-grandchildren, Vance, Stanley, Maya, and Frankie Juliet; and two sisters, Laura (Robert) Chiapetta of AZ and Rachel (Robert) Haining of England. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, who lovingly referred to him as, Uncle Frank; and special friends, the Gallos and Travantis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Jerry Gagliardi and Dr. John Gagliardi.

A special thanks to his caregiver Maria Gomez, and doctors Cook, Main and Lasee for the wonderful care they gave him when he fractured his hip.

Frank made every life he touched better. We were so lucky to have him.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church followed by military honors. He would not want anyone to risk their health in order to pay their respects to him. Please be safe.

