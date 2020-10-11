Frederick Alvin Pagel

February 12, 1946 – October 6, 2020

Fred A. Pagel 74, Ocala, Florida passed away due to health complications caused by the Coronavirus (COVID19) on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the West Marion Community Hospital, Ocala, Florida.

He was born February 12, 1946 in Burlington, WI the son of the late Alvin and Delores (Moran) Pagel. Growing up in Trevor, WI he attended Trevor Grade School and Wilmot High School. Over the years he worked for a number of manufacturing companies including American Brass, Kenosha, WI and later Clayton Mark, Lake Zurich, IL.

Following in his grandfather's and father's footsteps, he believed in helping others and served the greater Trevor community for over 20 years as a member of the Trevor Rescue Squad and Trevor Volunteer Fire Department. He loved hanging with the guys at the fire station, and held a number of leadership roles, including the ranks of Battalion Chief and Fire Chief.

In the late 1980's he followed his dream to become a small business owner and purchased the Uptown Pub in Hebron, IL, where he hosted many parties and met many life-long friends. After leaving the bar business, it was his passion of working with his hands, and an eye for perfection that led him to Kenosha to work for number of tool and die companies. Retiring from Leblanc, Inc, where he made musical instrument parts.

A self-proclaimed snow-bird spending winters in Ocala, FL he would pass the days doing woodworking projects, and hand-crafting many family treasures. Always making sure everyone had just "the right" item to fit their personality, and décor.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. But he was truly the happiest when he was riding his Harley with his friends and fellow HOG members. "Don't fear dying, fear not living…let's ride". Additionally, Fred was an active member of Loyal Order of Moose; Kenosha, WI Lodge #286, Ocala, FL Lodge #1199.

Fred is survived by his son David (Lisa) Pagel, Noblesville, IN; two daughters, Kelly (Dale) Luberda, DePere, WI, Melissa (Kevin) Harris, Delavan, WI

Four grandchildren, Elizabeth Pagel, Blake (Marley) Pagel, Dianna Beatty and Wyatt Harris; and soon-to-arrive, great-grandson Thaddeus Pagel.

He is further survived by his sister Penny Oberst, Norfolk, Virginia, cousins, nephews, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at the West Marion Community Hospital for their compassion and exceptional care they provided to Dad. We will be forever grateful to them for helping our family during the pandemic, and keeping us connected when we couldn't be together.

In keeping with Fred's wishes and due to the COVID19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home is assisting the family. You can leave your condolences to Fred's family at https://balwincremation.com/obituaries/Frederick Alvin Pagel