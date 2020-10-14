Gaetano "'Guy'" Mattioli Cecchini

1937 - 2020

Gaetano "Guy" Mattioli Cecchini, born March 8, 1937, son to the late Armando and Frances (Czerwinski) Cicchini of Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at Moffit Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida on Tues., Oct. 6, 2020 after a strong and valiant fight against Leukemia. He will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends and passion for helping others.

Beyond his professional career as a McDonald's Owner/Operator and developer, Guy supported charitable and educational causes such as Walsh University, home to the Gaetano M. Cecchini Family Health and Wellness Complex, as well the Ronald McDonald House Charities, The Stark County Unique Club, Habitat for Humanity, The United Way, and the Massillon Boys and Girls Club, to name but only a few. Guy was also a key player in the creation of the Canton Community Clinic which now serves to provide healthcare to those in need.

Although his business success and philanthropic outreach was remarkable, Guy was a family man, and his most proud achievement was the love of family as a father and grandfather. His unyielding determination and his zest for life will truly be his legacy.

Gaetano leaves his loving wife Ligdania Suarez of Naples, Florida, whom he married in 2014. Gaetano is also survived by his adult children, his son Gaetano A. (JoAnn) Mattioli-Cecchini, and their children, Adriana and Gaetano K.; his daughter Catherine (James) Little-Hunt, and their children, Domenico and Ottavio; his daughters Elizabeth Mattioli Cecchini and Natalie Cecchini; and his sons Richard Crew, Alessandro Cecchini and Anthony Cecchini. Guy was predeceased by his son, Carlo Thomas Cecchini, next to whom he will be laid to rest in eternal peace.

The calling hours will be at Paquelet Funeral Home at 1100 Wales Rd, NE, in Massillon, Ohio on Thurs., Oct. 15, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 206 Cherry Rd., NE, Massillon, Ohio on Fri., Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by his burial at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, Ohio. The funeral Mass will be live streamed Friday for those unable to attend. Go to www.paquelet.com. click on Facebook Live Streaming at 10:30 AM to watch the service.

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities in his name.

Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

