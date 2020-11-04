Gartha Exene Creekmore

1935 - 2020

Gartha Exene Creekmore, born July 24, 1935, went to Heaven on October 21, 2020.

She married the love of her life, Melton Creekmore on December 24, 1950. He preceded her in death October 1, 1985. She was a hard worker who always put her family first. She was also a true master at the art and profession of baking and decorating wedding cakes. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, garage sales and flea markets. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren whom she all adored.

She is survived by her three children born to this union, Melba (Dave) Pate, Henry (Marie) Creekmore & Scott Creekmore; grandchildren, Jeanna (Aaron) Beauchamp, Julie (Ryan) Kelly, Jeff (Katie) Bandman, Cheryl Bandman & Halie Creekmore; great grandchildren, Danaca Kraly, Veronica Kraly, Sabrina Kraly, Ian Bandman, Mathias (Karolina) Strickland, Mitchell (Anna) Strickland, Merrick Strickland, Jordan Kelly, Cody Beauchamp, Brennan Kelly, Natalya Beauchamp, Mia Bandman, Trevor Bandman & Grady Beauchamp; great-great grandchildren, Lyncoln Kraly, Grayson Yarbrough, Liam Strickland, Paulina Strickland & one due in March 2021. She is also survived by one sister, Martha (Dick) Holihan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melton Creekmore; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Molinaro; son-in-law, Louis Kerpan; ex daughter-in-law, Diane Bandman; sisters, Margret and Fannie Lee; and brothers, Glen,Otha, Theron and Dale.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Funeral Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private for the family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.