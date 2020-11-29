Gasparo Bosco

1930-2020

Gasparo Bosco, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Marano Principato, province of Cosenza, Italy, on December 8, 1930, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Rosina (Ruffolo) Bosco.

On December 3, 1961, he married Ida Turco in Italy. They came to the US and made Kenosha their home.

Gasparo was employed as an assembler and engine repairman at AMC/Chrysler for 27 years and retired on December 31, 1991. With his hard work ethic, he additionally operated Bosco & Sons Painting. He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

He enjoyed gardening and being outside whenever possible, making homemade wine and sausage, and cooking. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and liked to gamble at the casino or horseraces. Above all else, Gasparo loved spending time with his family, especially all of the gatherings and traditions like Friday night dinners and Saturday morning breakfast. He adored spending time with his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews, and time at his place in Naples, FL, with everyone there.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Ida; four children, Sam (Graziella) Bosco, Roseann (John) Beggi, Gaspero (Stephanie) Bosco, and Dino (Enes) Bosco; nine grandchildren, Amanda Beggi, Antonio Bosco, Sarah Beggi, Franco Bosco, Serenna Bosco, Michael Bosco, Arianna Bosco, Giovanni Bosco, and Daniella Bosco; and three siblings, Silvio Bosco, Cesare (Emma) Bosco, and Connie (Gino) DeBartolo. He was loved by so many people who are left to miss him as well.

He was preceded in death by a sister Carmela Filipelli; a sister-in-law, Frances Bosco; a niece, Carolina Scozzaro; a nephew, Andrea Filippelli; a cousin, Ada DeBartolo; and his best friend and neighbor, Pietro Ruffolo.

Visitation will take place on Monday, December 7th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Facial coverings are required for attendance.

