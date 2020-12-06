Menu
Gasparo Bosco

Gasparo Bosco

1930-2020

Gasparo Bosco, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will take place on Monday, December 7th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. Facial coverings are required for attendance.

Published by Kenosha News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
2224 45th Street
Our deepest sympathies to all of you. Thought and prayers to you all. Heaven has gained other beautiful angel!!
Saveria and Franco
December 3, 2020
Zia Irma and family; i'm very sorry for your loss, he was a great person and one of my mentors, i will miss you uncle Jasper RIP my dear uncle.
Carlo Filippelli
December 1, 2020