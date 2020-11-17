Genevieve Macias Gutierrez

1937-2020

Genevieve Gutierrez, 83, born on January 3, 1937, in Waco, Texas and passed away in the presence of her loving family on November 12, 2020. Survived by her children Sandra Marie Sanchez, Mary Angela Roberts, Ruby (Manolis) Mastrogiannopoulos and Virginia Ann (Virgilio) Sioco. Survived by her siblings: Janie Sanchez, Mary Ann Fojtic, Richard Almanza, Gloria Gonzales, Delores Wathen, Rita Ann Macias, Rosemary F. Thomas and 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Tomas Gutierrez Sr. and son Tommy Gutierrez Jr. and parents Manual Almanza, Ruby Almanza, Andres Macias and Amelia Macias, and brother Robert Almanza.

Genevieve was a devoted wife to her husband Tomas for 62 years and mother to her family. She enjoyed spending time contributing to the church and worshiping the Lord. Genevieve participated with The Latin American Club aka the Spanish Center during the 70's in Kenosha, Wisconsin and was a member of the LULAC organization. She spent time camping, crafting, crocheting and enjoying the leisure's of retirement with family and friends. Retired from AMC/Chrysler Motors after 20 years of service and was a member of the UAW Local 72. Genevieve and her late husband Tomas made Kenosha, Wisconsin their home for 45 years and then retired to Eustace, Texas in 1991.

