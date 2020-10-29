Gerald Ralph Kindschy, Jr.

1965-2020

Gerald Ralph Kindschy, Jr., 54, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home.

Born on December 14, 1965, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Gerald and Elaine (Molinaro) Kindschy. He was educated in local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Gerald was a fan of music – particularly Michael Jackson, Elvis, and Frank Sinatra, was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, liked animals and traveling, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his aunts, Judy and Sue Molinaro; and his cousins, Craig Molinaro, Terry (Nasser) Museitif, Tina (Pat O'Connell) Molinaro, Stephanie (Eddie Garcia) Molinaro, Michelle (Keith) Kuchinski, Kathy Kennedy, and Jennifer (Jon Brodsko) Molinaro. He is further survived by many other cousins and relatives, and friends.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncles, and other family members.

The family would like to thank Alpha Homes of Wisconsin for the care they provided Gerald.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 31st, at Proko Funeral Home, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

