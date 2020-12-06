Menu
Search
Menu
Kenosha News
Kenosha News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald W. Mico
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Gerald W. Mico

1950-2020

Gerald W. Mico, 70 years old of Salem, WI passed away Saturday, November 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born August 15, 1950, in Kenosha, WI, the son of George and Dorothy (Hallmark) Mico. Gerald proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal; he was also a member of the Kenosha VFW Post 1865. Gerald went on to graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University with his Bachelor's Degree. He enjoyed listening to music and playing drums & guitar with his band. Above all else, Gerald loved spending time with his family and entertaining them with his jokes.

Gerald is survived by his two children, Adam (Christina) Mico of Madison, WI and Debi (Scott) Wood of Racine, WI; his mother, Dorothy; two brothers, Richard and Ted Mico; and four grandchildren, Addison Mico, Paige and Zachary Lewellyn, and Sydney Wood. Gerald is further survived by his partner, DeeAnn Barron and a sister-in-law Kim Dubinski.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father, George.

The family would like to thank the nurses from Aurora at Home Hospice Care for their wonderful care and compassion.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Gerald's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kenosha News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Proko Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.