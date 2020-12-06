Gerald W. Mico

1950-2020

Gerald W. Mico, 70 years old of Salem, WI passed away Saturday, November 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born August 15, 1950, in Kenosha, WI, the son of George and Dorothy (Hallmark) Mico. Gerald proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal; he was also a member of the Kenosha VFW Post 1865. Gerald went on to graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University with his Bachelor's Degree. He enjoyed listening to music and playing drums & guitar with his band. Above all else, Gerald loved spending time with his family and entertaining them with his jokes.

Gerald is survived by his two children, Adam (Christina) Mico of Madison, WI and Debi (Scott) Wood of Racine, WI; his mother, Dorothy; two brothers, Richard and Ted Mico; and four grandchildren, Addison Mico, Paige and Zachary Lewellyn, and Sydney Wood. Gerald is further survived by his partner, DeeAnn Barron and a sister-in-law Kim Dubinski.

Gerald was preceded in death by his father, George.

The family would like to thank the nurses from Aurora at Home Hospice Care for their wonderful care and compassion.

