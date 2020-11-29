Geraldine "Gerry" J. (Tarvainis) Grabau

1939 - 2020

Geraldine "Gerry" J. (Tarvainis) Grabau, 81, died of illness on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Manor of Kenosha, Kenosha, WI.

Geraldine Tarvainis was born on November 30, 1939 at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago to the proud parents of Albert Tarvainis and Agnes Herstowski. She was the oldest of 4 children.

Gerry graduated from Lourdes High School in Chicago. She focused her career in owning and managing her own travel agency. She was a member of the Polish Women's Alliance.

Gerry married Casey Frank Kaminski. Her second marriage was to Gerald Felix Grabau.

She is survived by five children Kevin Kaminski, Michael Kaminski, Mary Schoel, Brian Kaminski and Tammy Kennedy, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, brother Ken Tarvainis and sister Elaine (Wright) Tarvainis.

Memorial service: will be held at a later date April 2021 in Schaumburg, IL.

