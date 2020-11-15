Menu
Gladys Belongia
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Gladys Belongia

1930-2020

Gladys Belongia, 90, of Kenosha passed away on Friday November 6, 2020 at Kenosha Senior Living.

Gladys was born on March 16, 1930 in New Lisbon , WI, the daughter of the late Floyd & Pearl ( Dlask) Nichols. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford in 1948. Gladys married James Belongia on October 6, 1951 in Kenosha. She was employed at Snap-On for many years. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, and a former member of St. Thomas Aquinas . Her hobbies included traveling, sewing, crocheting, cooking, and spending time wither family & friends.

Survivors include her brother, James Nichols of Oconto; grandchildren, Heather (Robert) Robinson, Richard (Jamie Cesar) Hubeler, Robert (Kelsey) Hubeler; and 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews .

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, James, her daughter, Barbara, and her sibling s Leland, Glen, Warren, Dale, Iowna (Lloyd), and Donna (Richter).

Services were private.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com


Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
