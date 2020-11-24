Gloria Schiller

1930 – 2020

Gloria Katherine Schiller, 90, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home.

Born in Kenosha on October 8, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Pacifico and Lucia (Silenzi) Michetti. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in Kenosha Public Schools.

On December 6, 1947, she was united in marriage to Arnold Schiller in Waukegan, IL. They were blessed with four children and 69 years of marriage.

Gloria was a Jehovah's Witness attending the Kenosha Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Gloria is survived by her four children, James Schiller, David Schiller, Janice Cantrell and Richard Schiller, her granddaughter, Julie Battersby; and her great-granddaughter, Skyler Battersby.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Schiller; her sister, Antonia Ferraro; her brothers, John Michetti and Tony Michetti.

A visitation for Gloria will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 services honoring Gloria's life will be held via Zoom by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at a later date. Private entombment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 7333 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

