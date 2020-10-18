Grace Eleanor Ingham

1934 - 2020

Grace Eleanor Ingham, age 86, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Ferryville, WI on April 5, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Peder and Agnes (Hansen) Grimsled. Grace graduated from Seneca High School in 1952.

On June 27, 1953, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Bernard Ingham. After spending 37 years together, Bernard preceded her in death in 1990.

Grace was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

She was employed with Valeo's Pizza Kitchen for 21 years.

Grace was a wonderful cook and baker and you could always find a special treat at her house. She enjoyed the Cubs and was their most loyal fan. One of her greatest joys was seeing them win the World Series in 2016. But what she enjoyed most of all was time spent with family. Grace lived a life of quiet dignity, sacrifice, and deep love for those close to her.

She is survived by her five children, Steve (Lynn) Ingham, Jim (Sharon) Ingham, Jane Grob (Paul Trulzsch), Jill (Bob) Moss and Kerrie (Mike) Paupore; her 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Grace leaves behind her "sister in heart" Marjorie Grimsled; sisters-in-law Myrna Grimsled and Candy Miller; brothers-in-law Randy Ingham and Ronald (Carolyn) Ingham and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband Bernard and three brothers, Arlen, Virgil and Derold Grimsled.

Funeral services honoring Grace's life will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 5501 N. Cumberland Ave #101, Chicago, IL 60656 or to Easter Seals of Southeastern Wisconsin, 2222 S. 114th Street, West Allis, WI 53227 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

A special thanks to Season's Hospice and Dr. Michelle Gauthier for all their compassionate, kind, and loving care they provided Grace.

