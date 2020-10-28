Grace Eleanor Ingham

Grace Eleanor Ingham, age 86, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her five children, Steve (Lynn) Ingham, Jim (Sharon) Ingham, Jane Grob (Paul Trulzsch), Jill (Bob) Moss and Kerrie (Mike) Paupore; her 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Grace leaves behind her "sister in heart" Marjorie Grimsled; sisters-in law, Myrna Grimsled and Candy Miller; brothers-in-law, Randy Ingham and Ronald (Carolyn) Ingham and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services honoring Grace's life will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 5501 N. Cumberland Ave #101, Chicago, IL 60656 or to Easter Seals of Southeastern Wisconsin, 2222 S. 114th Street, West Allis, WI 53227 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com