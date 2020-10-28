Menu
Grace Eleanor Ingham

Grace Eleanor Ingham

Grace Eleanor Ingham, age 86, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her five children, Steve (Lynn) Ingham, Jim (Sharon) Ingham, Jane Grob (Paul Trulzsch), Jill (Bob) Moss and Kerrie (Mike) Paupore; her 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Grace leaves behind her "sister in heart" Marjorie Grimsled; sisters-in law, Myrna Grimsled and Candy Miller; brothers-in-law, Randy Ingham and Ronald (Carolyn) Ingham and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services honoring Grace's life will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 5501 N. Cumberland Ave #101, Chicago, IL 60656 or to Easter Seals of Southeastern Wisconsin, 2222 S. 114th Street, West Allis, WI 53227 would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com


Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m.
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144
Oct
30
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144
We are so sorry to learn of Grace's passing. Grace was a very special and dear friend to our mother, Nancy. Praying for you all during this difficult time....
Servantez Family
October 22, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your mother and mother and mother-in-law, Jim and Sharon.
Richard Koellner
October 20, 2020