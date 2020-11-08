Menu
Harriet May Gorr
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 19, 1932
DIED
November 3, 2020

Harriet May Gorr

1932 - 2020

Harriet May Gorr, 88, formerly of Kenosha, Wisconsin passed away peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday November 3rd, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo, Iowa due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia.

Born on May 19th, 1932, in Wausa, Nebraska; she was the daughter of the late Russel and Mary (Comstock) Blomquist.

On December 24th, 1949, she married Eldo Gorr in Gary, Indiana. They had residences in Roswell, NM and Peoria, IL before settling in Kenosha.  She and her husband attended Northside Bible Church in Kenosha, Wellspring Community Church in Hartford, WI and Community Heights Alliance Church in Newton, IA. They were married for 59 years, until her husband's passing in 2008.

Harriet worked for many years at St. Catherine's' Hospital.  Upon retirement she and Eldo were able to move to Arizona where they relished time spent  with friends and family.

Harriet enjoyed reading, traveling, playing games, shopping, and going to casinos. She was an avid Packers, Brewers and Cubs fan. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Harriet is survived by her children Garry (Cookie) Gorr of Racine, WI, Eydie (Jeff) Smolik of Marengo, IA, Darren (Cara) Gorr of Kenosha, WI, a sister, Ramona Nelson; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Gene Hubbard and Leonard Blomquist and sisters, Helen, and Mildred Blomquist.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that remembrances be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center (lbda.org). The Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Newton, Iowa is handling Harriet's cremation. 


Published by Kenosha News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
