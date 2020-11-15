Helen B. Grabowski

1923-2020

Helen B. Grabowski, 97, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born August 3, 1923, in Chicago,IL she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Beres) Lelito. She resided in Chicago before moving to New Port Richie, FL, and came to Kenosha in 2000.

On May 19, 1946, she married Raymond J. Grabowski in Chicago. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2005.

While in Chicago, she was an active member of St. Constance Catholic Church, as well as a grammar school volunteer. Helen enjoyed reading, exercising, walking, and gardening.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol (Clarke-Davis) Grabowski-Davis of Pleasant Prairie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was also preceded in death by three siblings, Bernice, Joseph, and William; and three step-siblings, Jean, Walter, and Estelle.

Due to the current health pandemic a memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

