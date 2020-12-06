Helen Gulan

1921 - 2020

Helen Gulan, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Born in Lublin, WI on August 26, 1921, she was the daughter from a family of 12 children, of the late Stefan and Anastasia Maksomowicz.

On July 28, 1962, she was united in marriage to Peter Anthony Gulan at St. Casimir Catholic Church.They were blessed with 43 years together until, sadly, Peter passed away in 2005.

Helen was employed with the well-loved, Brach's Candy Company for many years.

A member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Helen's faith was important to her and she had a devout prayer life.

Helen's memory will be cherished by her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her siblings, Mike, Nick, John, Matt, Andrew, Peter, Frank, Pearl, Anna, Mary and Tillie.

The family would like to thank her caregiver of many years along with the skilled staff of Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care of Helen.

Funeral services honoring Helen's life will be held on December 14, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

