Helen Joyce Briscoe

1934 - 2020

Helen Joyce Briscoe passed away from this life into eternal life on November 29, 2020 peacefully at her home.

Born in Kenosha on October 19, 1934, she resided here all her life. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Winne (Cook) Briscoe. Helen was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School and the American International Academy of Floral Design Chicago, Ltd.

Helen worked at many secretarial positions during her lifetime that included her first job at Gordon Auto Replacements, the Simmons Company, Children's Service Society of Wisconsin, and retired from the Kenosha Unified School District in 1999 after 21 years.

Serving in several capacities as a Girl Scout volunteer for over 25 years including serving on the Board of Directors. Helen received many recognitions including the Thanks Badge, an adult volunteer's highest award. Also received was the Presidential Sports Award for backpacking. She was a past member of the Badger Trails of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Century Hiking Club. One of her greatest accomplishments in scouting was backpacking with her senior troop to Pottawatomie Hills Girl Scout Camp in East Troy, a 50-mile sojourn in 1976. She was the first Girl Scout leader in Kenosha to accompany troops to the annual October statewide Boy Scout/Girl Scout weekend hike and camping event at Devil's Lake and did so for many years with, at times, more than 60 girls from the community sharing in this adventure. In the Girl Scout world Helen was known by her camp name – "Hee-Hee."

For many years she enjoyed pleasant times spent at the cabin in northern Wisconsin, swimming, fishing off the pontoon, and just hanging out. Other interest included floral arranging, reading, cooking, collecting cookbooks and shoe memorabilia, and working in the yard.

In 1993, she self-published an all asparagus cookbook (with a book signing at Anderson Art Center), and also compiled more than 2900 pages of recipes for a cookbook titled "The Never-Ending Cookbook." She continued copying recipes into this cookbook up until the time of her death. She always said, "Too many recipes, too little time." Helen will be remembered as a very independent, organized woman with a unique sense of humor, who loved animals, being in the kitchen, the out-of-doors, and a good brandy Manhattan.

Survivors include her long-time friend and companion of over 42 years, Laurie Jacobs, and their furry best friend Ginger; her daughter, Victoria "Vicki" (Glen Malkmus) Viroglio; two grandsons, Christopher and Ryan (Brittany Peatross) Braat, as well as the Brunch Bunch committee members who are still around (you know who you are). She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Floyd Briscoe, and son-in-law, Edward Braat.

Funeral services honoring Helen's life will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Helen will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Because of her love for animals, donations to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142 or to St. Francis SPCA, 12300 116th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Michael Zeihen, his nurse Karla, Dr. Joshua Bloom, and Dr. Abbo for the care given to her these past years.

"I was born an original, I did not die a copy."

