Helen Norris

1930 - 2020

Helen Norris, age 90 of Kenosha passed away peacefully at her residence on November 19, 2020 with her family at her side.

Helen was born in Kenosha on January 19, 1930 a daughter of the late Joseph and Alexandra (Kaminski) Dragoncewicz.

She attended Kenosha schools and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On October 16, 1954, at First Congregational Church, she was united in marriage to Howard D. Norris. Sadly, he preceded her in death on May 6, 2008.

Helen was employed as a secretary with Kenosha Unified School District for over twenty years retiring from Curtiss Strange Elementary. Prior to Unified she worked at both the Simmons Co. and Coopers (Jockey Int.)

She was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. An avid reader, Helen enjoyed traveling, the time she spent with her family and friends, and most of all a good joke. She also enjoyed bowling in her bowling league and the annual tradition of Christmas cookie baking.

Survivors include her sons David (Mimi) Norris and Robert (Bonnie) Norris; her grandchildren, Nikki (Sergie) Letser, Connor Norris, Steven (Glenda Hernandez) Norris, and Jenny (Ricky) Sanderson; her great grandchildren, Oliver, Jordy, Reese, and Charlie, and Minelia Hernandez, and her sister Nina Rutchik.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Julian "Jay" Drake.

Due to the current health pandemic, Helen's service will be held privately. Entombment will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10221 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated.

