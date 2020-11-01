Helen Savas

November 6, 1964 - October 28, 2020

RACINE - Helen Savas, age 55, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in North Tarrytown, NY, November 6, 1964, daughter of the late Zafiris and Katherine (Nee: Perperis) Givelis.

Helen graduated from Butler High School "Class of 1983" and furthered her education earning a BS in Communications from Montclair State University, NJ and her Masters from William Paterson University. On October 1, 1994 in Orange, NJ, she was united in marriage to Thomas S. Savas. Together they moved to Wisconsin and have resided in Racine. While in New Jersey, Helen had been employed with Fundraising Office at Liberty Science Center and in Wisconsin as the Manager of Development Services at MSOE. Helen was an active member of Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church and Ladies Philoptochos Society. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and gardening. Helen delighted in and was known for baking and cooking her family Greek recipes. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and sister who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Tom; children, Steve and Katherine; twin sister, Florence (Mike) Stratas of Mobile, AL; her brother, John (Ann Marie) Givelis of Butler, NJ; in-laws, Stephanie (the late David) Slamar, John (Sara Marlega) Savas, Patricia (Shawn) Downey, Andrew (Pamela) Savas. She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Sue Savas; and brothers-in-law, David Slamar and Nicholas Savas.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Rd, Racine, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 9:30 am until 10:45 am. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Due to COVID, private funeral services will follow with Fr. John Ketchum officiating. Interment will be held at Sunset Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church have been suggested.

The family extends a very special thank you to Dr. Michael Mullane and staff for their years of loving and compassionate care.

