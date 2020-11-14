Herman A. Renschin

July 10, 1944 - November 11, 2020

BEECHER - At age 76, Herman passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday November 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Herman was born in Kenosha on July 10, 1944; son of the late Herman and Gertrude (Afholderbach) Renschin. Herman was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Herman's Auto Body in Kenosha for over thirty years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading his bible, spending time with his family and worshipping at Northwoods Chapel in Pembine.

On August 15, 1987, Herman married the love of his life, Rose Martinez and they were happily married for 33 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose; five children: Natalie Lewis, Melissa Nudi, Kimberly (Robert) Picolo, Michele (David) Reinke, and Dustin Renschin; eight grandchildren: Christopher, Kaitlin, Tyler, Austin (Marie), Darian (Chris), Nicholas, Savannah, and Josephine; four great grandchildren; and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and and his son-in-law, Donald Lewis.

Memorial Service for Herman will be held on Sunday November 15, 2020, at Northwoods Chapel in Pembine at 2 pm. Pastor Clark Lindsay is officiating. Memorial visitation is from 1 pm until the time of service at church.

Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting Herman's family with arrangements.