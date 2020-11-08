Hilary Vogt

1939 - 2020

RACINE- Hilary Vogt, 81, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Neu Munchen, Ukraine, on March 8, 1939 to Johann and Pauline (nee: Scherger) Vogt. Hilary moved to United States in 1952. He was united in marriage to Janice on June 1, 1968 in Racine.

Hilary worked in the maintenance department at AMC/Chrysler of Kenosha for 42 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of UAW Local 72 and a lifetime member of Deutscher Manner Verein. Hilary enjoyed playing soccer for the Racine Soccer Club and bowling in Kenosha. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; daughters, Kristi (Harvey) Kost and Jennifer (Tyler) Johnson; grandchildren, Allison Gumm, Derek and Carly Johnson; sister, Matilda Hodal; brothers, Joseph (Jacqueline) Vogt and John (Sue) Vogt. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Hilary is preceded in death by his parents, Johann and Pauline; parents-in-law, Alvin and Helen Hess; brother, Anton; his beloved granddaughter, Adrienne Gumm, and a special brother-in-law, James Hess.

A gathering will take place at a later date to celebrate his life.

Memorials to honor Hilary will be given to a charity of the family's choice.

