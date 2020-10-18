Irene A. Pellegrino

1924 - 2020

Irene A. Pellegrino, age 96, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Kenosha Senior Living.

She was born on January 10, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Felice) Cundari. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Bradford High School.

On November 18, 1967, Irene was united in marriage to Michael Pellegrino at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

Irene became a welder at the age of 19 with Allis-Chalmers Corporation working on B59 Bombers for 11 years. She then went on to work for Simmons Company and had a new career at Lepps as a Bridal Consultant. Then became the Chief Bridal Consultant for Marshall Fields Bridal Department and a buyer for Mr. Field. In 1961, she was employed with Union Special Co. in Chicago, IL as a Sales Promotionalist, retiring after 19 years in 1980.

She was a lifetime member of the Italian American Ladies Auxiliary. Irene was a gourmet cook and an exquisite decorator. She made beautiful bridal and baby quilts by hand and was an accomplished milliner maker.

Irene is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; her brother, Louis Cundari at infancy in Italy; her siblings, Sam (Elizabeth) Cundari, Louis (Irene) Cundari, Fred (Monica) Cundari, Carmella (Phillip) Mula, Dorothy (Ted) Topolove and Ida Cundari.

Funeral services honoring Irene's life will be held privately. Private Entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum.

