Br. Isidro Ramos, O.S.B.

1946 - 2020

Br. Isidro Ramos, O.S.B., a monk of Conception Abbey assigned to St. Benedict's Priory, Benet Lake, Wisconsin, died early Saturday morning, November 28, in Harvey, Illinois. He was 74 years of age and professed as a Benedictine monk for twenty-four years. One of twelve children of Mr. and Mrs. Salvador Ramos, he was born January 1, 1946 and given the name José in baptism. After working in Mexico and the United States, José came to St. Benedict's Abbey in 1994 and made his monastic profession on March 17, 1996, receiving the name Isidro at his profession. Br. Isidro worked in various assignments in the monastery, including serving as a cook for the Retreat Center and as a gardener. He was devout and humble, a cancer-survivor and a man of faith.

Br. Isidro was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Juanita and Angelina. He is survived by his monastic community; his sisters Irene (Arizona), Engracia (California), and Rosalia, Eugenia and Lourdes (all Chicago); his brothers Salvador, Ignacio, Aurelio and Abel (all Chicago); and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at St. Benedict's Priory, 12605 224th Avenue, Benet Lake, Wisconsin on Saturday, December 5, from 9:00 – 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am in the Abbey church. Because of health concerns, facemasks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow in the monastery cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Br. Isidro at www.strangfh.com.