James A. Butterbrodt

1955-2020

James (Jim) Butterbrodt, 65, of Kenosha, died Nov. 26, 2020 at his home in the gentle, devoted company of his beloved wife, Leigh Anne, and his best friend, Greg Chesack.

Born July 29, 1955 in Marshfield, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Allison Butterbrodt and the late Doris (Smith) Ray. He attended Bradford High School and Marshall University, where he met Leigh Parker in 1975. They married on July 21, 1979 in Racine.

He earned an associate degree in industrial plastics in 1985 from Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), where he served as a teaching assistant and belonged to the Society of Plastics Engineers.

A man of prodigious intellect and numerous passions and interests, Jim led a full and varied life. He was self-employed as a wholesale jeweler and taught silversmithing and lapidary at Wustum Museum in Racine for several years.

In the late 1970s and early 1980's, he volunteered as a pit crew member, first for AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer T.C.Christensen and his Norton double-engine motorcycle named "The Hogslayer" and also for the Gold Coast Duster, a top fuel funny car.

He also was an avid mineral collector, digging up specimens throughout the Midwest and writing an award-winning presentation about minerals of the Vulcan Quarry in Racine. He won awards for his mineral photography, using both a microscope and a macro lens - two different photographic specialties.

Jim and Leigh delighted several middle school science classes with visits to talk about minerals. They dazzled the students with fluorescent minerals under black lights and distributed sample packets of both rough and cut/polished rocks, minerals and small fossils.

In the 1990s, Jim learned from Dan Joyce, director of the Kenosha Public Museum, that a Works Progress Administration crew digging a drainage ditch from Bristol's Mud Lake had unearthed the lower leg bones of a juvenile woolly mammoth in 1936. After extensive research, Jim purchased more than 7 acres of swampland that seemed to be the location of the discovery. Following a yearslong quest to get permits to dig in the wetland, Jim and Greg began excavating in 1998. Within 20 minutes, they unearthed a worn mastodon tooth, which now resides in the Kenosha Public Museum, along with the bones of the woolly mammoth found in 1936. Cut marks on the bones established the swamp as the oldest site of human presence and predation in the Northern Hemisphere.

A licensed captain who ran a fishing charter on Lake Michigan, Jim was president of the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association and the Kenosha Charter Association for many years. A former vice president of Racine Salmon Unlimited, he was a major force in its drive to create the Root River Fish Weir.

An avid hunter and outdoorsman, Jim wrote a fishing and hunting column for the Kenosha News and was active for many years in the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, serving as both secretary and as the Kenosha County representative.

Most of all, Jim enjoyed exploring the great outdoors, spending time with his friends, and making his wife laugh at least once a day.

Along with his wife, he is survived by three brothers, Dave Butterbrodt and Troy Ray, both of Tennessee, and John Butterbrodt of Wisconsin; and one sister, Nancy Bower, of Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), Attn: Department 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888; your local food pantry//shelter; or the wildlife conservation group of your choice

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com