James Kobelinski

1943-2020

James P. Kobelinski, age 77, entered his NEW LIFE on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Born in Kenosha on May 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Chester and Dorothy (Bisenius) Kobelinski.

He attended Orthopedic and Jane Vernon Schools.

James was employed at the Kenosha Achievement Center for many years.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathryn Koza and Sr. Kathryn Ann Kobelinski, SSND as well as nephews and nieces, Russell, Mayra, Darrell and Cynthia.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 19th from 9:30 am at Piasecki Funeral Home; concluding with a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com