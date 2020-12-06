James R. York

1928 - 2020

James R. York, age 92 of Kenosha and longtime resident of Superior, WI passed away on Thursday, December3, 2020 at Brookside Care Center.

Jim was born in Superior on August 27, 1928 a son of the late Edward and Elsie (nee: Wester) York. He was a graduate of Central High School in Superior and attended Superior Teacher's College.

On August 17, 1953 in Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Superior, he was united in marriage to his soulmate of 67 years, Shirley M. Godin.

Jim was employed for over thirty-nine years with AMC/Chrysler Corp. retiring as an Expeditor. Following his retirement, he and Shirley relocated to Superior and immensely enjoyed over thirty years of retirement. He was an amazing handyman excelling in both carpentry and electric work. He found his true joy in hunting, fishing, gardening, camping, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his wife Shirley; their three children, Lynda (Patrick) Ryan, Nancy (Steven) Alexander, and Roger (Mari) Hart-York; his grandchildren, Kristin (Nathan) Raulin, Nicole (Christopher) Henderson, Matthew Alexander, and Annalyssa and Ileana Hart-York; his great grandchildren, Riley, Kailey, Owen, Everett, and Arden, and his brother William (Irene) York.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by several siblings.

In accordance with his wishes, Jim's funeral service will be held privately on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the funeral home. To view the service via Livestream please visit Jim's obituary on the funeral website. Interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to First Covenant Church, 3311 Hammond Ave., Superior, WI 54880 would be appreciated by the York family.

