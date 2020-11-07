Jane Frances Lumley

1942 - 2020

Jane Frances Lumley, age 78, of Park Falls, formerly of Eagle River and Kenosha, died on Monday November 2, 2020 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. She was born on August 22, 1942 in Kenosha, the daughter of Michael and Alberta (Wadsworth) Huber. She was a graduate of Bradford High School in Kenosha and worked in the Pension Department of American Motors Corporation until her retirement. After retiring Jane moved to Eagle River, where she was very involved with the Eagle River VFW Auxiliary. Jane was married to Bill Krueger and later married Chuck Lumley. She traveled the world, loved animals, especially dogs, enjoyed snowshoeing, cross country skiing, fishing and was a devoted fan of Elvis Presley.

She is survived by: her daughter Christine Krueger of Park Falls (3)grandchildren: Katelyn (Matthew) Holm of Phillips, Morgan Tinnen of Park Falls, Josh (Lisa) Lumley of Green Bay, her brother Richard Huber of Apple Valley, MN and step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather George Kusyn and her brother Tom Huber.

A memorial service will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Park Falls on Friday November 13, 2020 at 11:00am. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.

A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of the service.

Interment will take place at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls at a later date.

Birch Street Funeral Service in Park Falls is assisting the family.

