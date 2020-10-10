Jane Jantzen Hardin

1937 - 2020

Former Kenoshian, Jane (Jantzen) Hardin, age 82 passed away October 1 at her home in St. Cloud, FL. Born November 18, 1937 in Kenosha, WI, she graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1955. She moved to St. Cloud, FL in 1973. She is proceeded in death by her son John and survived by son Joe Jackson, Grand Marsh, WI, daughter Judy Herstich (Steve) St. Cloud, FL, son Jerry Hardin (Terri) Cypress, FL, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 special nieces, 5 nephews and her dear friend of 63 years Claire Lidik of St. Cloud, FL. Jane spent many years caring for others in the health care profession. She retired in 2002 from Visiting Nurses Association. Jane loved gardening and had a special talent of growing and arranging flowers. She loved her family deeply and will be missed by all who loved her.