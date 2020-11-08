Janet M. Phillips

1942 - 2020

Janet M. Phillips, age 77, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha.

She was born on November 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Olivia (Russo) Cerminara.

Janet was united in marriage to William Phillips for over 50 years. Their union was blessed with four children, Kris, Billy, Lynda, and Brian.

Janet was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Lodge # 286. Janet enjoyed cooking Italian food, loved life and loved to laugh. She loved to dance at the Moose Lodge and Dickies Bar and listened to music by Elvis. She was devoted to her family and was delighted in spending time with her beloved children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Janet is survived by her children, Kris (Jeff) Kaestner, Billy (Jayne) Phillips, Lynda (Donny) Orsburn, Brian Phillips and Lisa Wood; her grandchildren, Stephanie (David) York, Samantha (Chayne) Moran, Rachael Comstock, Christiahn Pivovar, Dylan Pivovar, Kyle (Sarah) Phillips and Michael Broesch; her 11 great grandchildren; her brother, Frank (Nancy) Cerminara; her sister, Louise (Jim) Pint; her many loving nieces and nephews; her companion, Jim Bush; her loving best friend, Gayle Weber and many life-long close friends.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, William Phillips and Aunt Rita Johnson.

Funeral services honoring Janet's life will be held privately. Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

A special thanks to the staff at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha for their kindness and support that were so warmly extended to Janet.

