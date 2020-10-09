Jean Ledanski

1926 - 2020

Jean Ledanski, age 94, passed away at Crossroads Care Center of Kenosha on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

The daughter of the late Herman and Nellie Schroeder, Jean was born in Menomonee Falls, WI on August 5, 1926. She graduated from Zion Benton High School.

On October 22, 1949, she married Wesley Ledanski in Kenosha.

Jean was a devoted mother and homemaker. She enjoyed baking for anyone and everyone and was an avid seamstress and quilter. Jean was a member of the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church where she served in various positions on the church council and was past president of the Holy Trinity Sisterhood.

Jean is survived by her children, Joan, Richard (Sandy), Mary, Judy (Bob McQuestion), Jane, Helen and Chris (Rob Hawkins). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sue (Paul) Dimon, Andy (Jennifer) Ledanski, Wesley (Megan) Hawkins, Marcus Hawkins (Fred Strathearn) and Sam (Emily Gilbert) Hawkins; her two great grandchildren, Sasha and Gianna Ledanski; her sister-in-law, Joan Schroeder; her godchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Wes, and her siblings, Don Schroeder, Arlene Peterson, Joyce Schneider and Ronald Schroeder.

Funeral services honoring Jean's life will be held privately. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 4313 18th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 or to the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144 would be appreciated by the family.

