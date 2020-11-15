Jeannine (Nelson) Everett

1933 - 2020

Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Jeannine Everett passed away at home on November 11, 2020 at the age of 87 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

She was born in Kenosha on March 22, 1933 to Oscar and Alice (Branham) Nelson and grew up on the family farm on 60th Street.

Jeannine met Donald Everett at Bloxdorf's Dance Hall in Kenosha County. She went on to marry the love of her life on June 7, 1952. They are long time members of the First United Methodist Church in Kenosha.

She completed her education at the Kenosha/Racine Teacher's College. Jeannine then went on to teach Elementary School and Music Class at Bullamore Forks School for eight years and loved every minute. She left teaching to raise a family and return to farming as well as selling produce and flowers at the Kenosha Farmers Market.

Her favorite thing to do was to travel, and she especially enjoyed cruising. She traveled to many exotic places numbering over 50 foreign countries and 44 cruises throughout her life with Donald by her side. She also enjoyed selling at the Kenosha Farmers Market proudly displaying home grown vegetables and flower bouquets starting with her father and continuing through four generations. The family sold at the market starting in 1920 and continuing through 2019.

Jeannine is survived by her loving husband, Donald of 68 years; son, Gary (Diane) Everett, daughter, Shelley (Carl) Kempf; grandchildren, Sarah (Kyle) Czarnecki, Evan (Jennifer) Everett, and Courtney (Derek) Ratliff; great grandchildren, Lillee Everett, Nikolai Czarnecki, Scarlett Everett and Alexei Czarnecki.

Funeral services honoring Jeannine's life will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private entombment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Jeannine will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrance to a charity of your choice. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com