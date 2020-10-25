Jeffrey Turner

1958-2020

Jeff Turner, 62, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on Monday October 19, 2020 at his home.

Jeff was born on October 4, 1958 in Kenosha, the son of Edwin & Alice (Delany) Turner Sr. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Jeff married Cheryl LeTendre on July 19, 1980 in Cornell, WI.

Jeff was employed as a saw operator at Topper Manufacturing for 20 years. His hobbies included hunting, working on cars, fixing things, and on his down time during the evening he enjoyed searching on eBay and Amazon for the best deals but most of all he loved spending time with his pets & wife, Cheryl.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Turner of Kenosha; mother, Alice Turner of Kenosha; brothers, Edwin C. (Beverly) Turner Jr. of FL, Jim Turner of Kenosha; sister, Diane (Leon) Kisielewskiof Kenosha; his nephews, Jordan and Aaron, and niece Robin; and hunting buddy, Jim LeTendre. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Turner Sr.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00PM, with memorial services to follow immediately at 1:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com