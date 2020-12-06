Jill A. Vergenz

1960 - 2020

Jill A. Vergenz, age 60, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Born on April 25, 1960, she was the daughter of Donald and Carol (Collins) Cress. Jill was a graduate of Tremper High School and received her nursing degree from Gateway Technical College.

On December 22, 1978 she was united in marriage to Curtiss Vergenz at Trinity Lutheran Church.

She was a member of the Soul's Harbour Synagogue.

She was employed as a Registered Nurse for several hospitals for over 25 years and 12 years as a CNA for St. Josephs Nursing Home, until her retirement.

Jill loved the lady's groups at church and at our state churches. She went to Nicaragua three times with her husband and with a group of church people on a mission trip to help with medical care. Jill and Curtiss were passholders at Disney and went there on two 15 days trips this past year. They enjoyed several cruises to Alaska, Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. They traveled to Canada twice just to see the fall colors and loved fishing on Lake Michigan almost every year since 2015. When Curtiss retired, they would go to the Upper Peninsula to fish for wall eye and Kentucky to fish for crappies with their good friends Pastor Spencer and Kathy. The memories that they share will last a lifetime.

She is survived by her loving husband Curtiss Vergenz of 42 years; her mother, Carol Cress; her sister, Kelly Cress Thompson and her brother, Kevin Cress.

Jill was preceded in death by her father, Donald Cress and her sister, Jodie Cress.

Memorial services honoring Jill's life will be held at a later date. Memorial remembrances to Operation Outpour, 9127 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144, or to Purebred Cat Rescue, (SPCR) P.O. 132, Somers, WI 53171, or to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 5501 N. Cumberland Ave #101, Chicago, IL 60656 would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com