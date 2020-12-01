Jill Marie Brown

1956 - 2020

With deep sadness and grief we announce the death of Jill Marie Brown, loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister who passed away at the age of 64, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Jill was born on September 18, 1956 at St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She peacefully left us while in the warm embrace of her daughter's love, while residing at Manor Care of Kenosha after a long struggle and short battle with Aggressive Dementia.

Jill was educated in Kenosha and Burlington area schools. Jill enjoyed life to the fullest and loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved life, enjoyed meeting new people, making new friends wherever she went. Jill loved music, baking, watching old movies, playing scrabble and making memories with her daughter and granddaughter whenever possible. One of her favorite past times was taking daily walks along Kenosha's Lakefront and enjoying the Summer concerts held at the bandshell. She respected and appreciated the beauty and tranquility of the Lakeshore and it's surroundings. May her memory never be forgotten, forever missed and always cherished by those whose lives she touched and loved.

Jill is survived by her Daughter Heather (Douglas) McLoud and Granddaughter Camryn McLoud of Janesville; Parents, Thomas (Joyce) Brown of Kenosha and Janet Kugler of Florida; Sisters, Sherri (Gregory) Savaglia of Amberg, Jeanette Dunn of Massachusettes, Karen Robinson of Caledonia, Robin (Daniel) Eisenhauer of Kenosha, Kathryn (Joe) Cicero of Kenosha; Brothers, Joseph (Teresa) Brown of Chaseburg; and Jason (Jeannette) Brown of Kenosha. Also many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. She was preceded in death by her Sister Jacki Brown.

Due to healthovid concerns, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date when it becomes safe to gather again.