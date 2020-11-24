Joan L. McManus

1927 - 2020

Joan L. McManus, age 93, passed away November 21, 2020. She was born in Burlington, WI on July 17, 1927. The daughter of the late Ferdinand and Florence (Smith) Rank. She was united in marriage to Carter McManus on Nov. 3, 1951 who preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Bud Hibbard. Joan was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wilmot, WI. She was a past member of the Sun Dodgers Ladies Club. She enjoyed going out for dinner, doing crochet and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mother of Richard (Patricia) McManus, Kathleen (Kurt) Eckberg and Ronald (Diane) McManus. Grandmother to Kyle McManus, Shawn (Krista DeLuccia) McManus, Kaitlyn McManus, Delanie McManus, Jacee Zaraza (Bill Bridges), Danya (Chad) Wuori, and Aubrie (Bridger) Findley. Great Grandmother to: Reese, Zoe, Penelope, Madelyn, Samantha, Chris, Kaylie, Calvyn, Weston, Willow and Lincoln.

Private Funeral service will be held. A visitation will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes, WI. Due to Covid-19 regulations we are allowing 50 people in the building at any given time. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the building, masks will be required. Please be mindful of time spent inside so all those celebrating Joan's life have a chance to do so with the family. Procession and Graveside service will take place immediately following the visitation. Burial will be held at Holy Name Cemetery in Wilmot, WI. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.