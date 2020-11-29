Joan P. Marti

1932 - 2020

Joan Patricia Marti, age 88, passed away at Angel's Grace Hospice on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

She was born on August 1, 1932. Joan was the daughter of the late Floyd and Ruth Longmore. She was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

On November 27, 1959 she was united in marriage to John C. Marti at Somers United Church of Christ. Joan and John enjoyed serving at Somers UCC and traveling the country to visit loved ones in their fifth wheel travel trailer and spending winters in Tucson, AZ. Sadly, John passed away in 2017.

Joan was a lifelong educator and was employed as a teacher for over 30 years in the Kenosha Unified School District at Somers School, as well as Paris Consolidated and Janesville Public Schools. She was a member of the GFWC Women's Club of Kenosha, P.E.O Chapter AK and Kenosha County Retired Educators. Joan received the award of 1981 Elementary Teacher of the Year in Kenosha.

She loved flower gardening, quilting, photography and traveling, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Throughout her life Joan thrived on helping others in any way she could.

Joan is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Patti) Marti, Timothy (Allison) Marti and Jay (Susan) Marti; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Sarah, Hannah, Anna, Julia, Maria, and Natalie; her great grandchildren, Wilder and Finnian. Joan and her husband were parents to exchange student, Julio Gonzales, who lived with family from 1979-1980 and maintained a lifelong friendship.

A private family funeral service honoring Joan's life will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Somers Community United Church of Christ. Interment will take place immediately following the service in Oakwood Cemetery, friends are welcome to attend. The funeral service will be available virtually via the Piasecki Funeral Home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association (http://act.alz.org/goto/JoanMarti) would be appreciated by the family. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

