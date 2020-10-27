Joan Rivers

1938 - 2020

Joan Rivers, 82, of Twin Lakes, WI, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Arbor View Center in Burlington, WI.

She was born in Chicago, IL on July 19, 1938, a daughter of the late John and Julia (Burda) Spytek.

She worked as a nurse's aid/customer service for over 50 years, retiring 2005. She also worked at Ace Hardware in Twin Lakes and Gander Mountain in Wilmot, WI.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies included fishing, feeding the deer and fox, playing canasta, sewing, cross country skiing, dancing and listening to music and shopping.

Joan is survived by two daughters, Julie (Michael) Rivers Britt, of Eola, IL; Susan (Paul) Adams, of Twin Lakes, WI; a son, Daniel (Leanne) Rivers Sr., of Oswego, IL; six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Thursday Oct. 29, 2020 until the Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Catholic Church, 107 N. Lake St, Twin Lakes, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association, 1111 S. Alpine Rd, Ste 307, Rockford, IL 61108.

For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.