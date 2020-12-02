JoAnn M. Asplund

1949 - 2020

JoAnn M. Asplund, 71 of Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center.

JoAnn was born on August 23, 1949 to the late Joseph and Ann (Lewensky) Streich in Chicago, IL.

JoAnn graduated from St. Scholastica High School.

JoAnn married William "Bill" R. Kurth on October 27, 2000.

She worked at a Burger King as a manager for many years throughout Kenosha. She also worked at Great America.

JoAnn loved making and selling crafts for craft shows and craft fairs and flea markets. She enjoyed going to casinos, making her own Christmas decorations, camping and loved helping others. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Bill, her children Melanie (Robert) Morgan, Jennifer Asplund and Eric (Michelle) Asplund, her stepchildren William Kurth and Rachelle Kurth, her grandchildren Tanner, Lauren, Faith, Savannah, Jake, Kylie, and Liam and her sister Susan (Ken) Boldt.

Private Family Funeral Services will be held.

