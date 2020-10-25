John Edward Wagner, Jr.

1939 - 2020

John Edward Wagner, Jr., 81 years old of Trevor, WI, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born January 12, 1939 in Evanston, IL, the son of the late John Edward, Sr. and Evelyn (nèe Swanson) Wagner. On November 23, 1973, John married Joyce Rose Panchyshyn in Chicago, IL. Together they owned and operated Spring Valley Country Club in Trevor since 1972 and in the offseason, they wintered in the Florida Keys. The golf course was his life. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing in the Keys, NASCAR, and golf.

John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joyce; his children, Wendi (Scott) Kasparian, Stephanie Gavin, Kimberly Morrison, David (Merideth) Wagner; their 9 grandchildren, Karleanne (Kris) Laing, Stephen Kasparian, Nicholas Kasparian, Cassidy Gavin, Annie Wagner, Jake Kasparian, Mollie Wagner, Lauren Kasparian, Emma Wagner and 1 great-grandson, Jack Laing; his siblings, Richard (Amy) Wagner and Kenneth (Tina) Wagner; his sisters-in-law, Yvonne Wagner and Sylvia Wagner; his special friend, Cipriano Velez; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Edfors; and his brothers, Leon, Tom, and Dennis Wagner.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.