Joseph D. Doksus

1948 - 2020

Joseph D. Doksus, age 72, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Lake Medical Group, Osage Beach, Missouri.

Joe was born in Kenosha on July 5, 1948. He was the son of the late Joseph P. and Frances E. (Nee: Scheuer) Doksus.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Diane (nee: Epping) Doksus and his children, Mark (Jeri Jacobson) Doksus of Kenosha, WI, Sarah (Joseph Higgins) Olson of Kieler, WI, Beth Doksus of Cedar Rapids, IA and Peter Doksus of Madison, WI; and his grandchildren, MacHanna, Kyla and Rory.

Complete obituary information will be made available at a later date.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com