Joyce E. Barber

1940 - 2020

Joyce E. Barber, age 80 a resident of Racine, formerly of Kenosha died November 18th, 2020 at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

Born in Minnesota on August 3rd, 1940 she was the daughter of the late Alvin R. and Amanda (Hagen) Swift.

She was educated in the schools of Minnesota and moved to WI as a young woman. She attended Gateway Technical College in their nursing program.

She would marry DaWayne Barber and they would later divorce.

She was employed for many years as a nurse at St. Catherine's Hospital. She would then be employed at St. Luke's Medical Center where she would retire. After her retirement she was very involved in natural healing and sold herbs. She also became an ordained minister at the Light Foundation Church of Today.

She is survived by two sons Scott (Elinor) Barber of Pleasant Prairie; Kevin (Christine) barber of Racine; six grandchildren Ann (Jeremy Harrop) Mianecki, Michael (Lauren) Barber, Rachel (Ethan Mianecki) Barber, Thomas Barber, Daniel Barber and six greatgrandchildren Tessa, Amelia, Claire, Hadley, Tenni and Lily. She is further survived by one brother, David (Mary Jane) Swift and one sister, Carol (Warren) Schultze.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Dan and Harold and two sisters Evelyn and Cheryl.

As per her wishes there will be no service.

