Juanita Jo Krah

1944-2020

Juanita Jo Krah, 76 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born June 30, 1944, in Pequot Lakes, MN the daughter of the late Henry and Sophie (Heino) Kayala. She graduated from the University of Minnesota – Crookston in 1963, settled in Kenosha in 1964, and in 1965, she married Roger Krah at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Juanita worked for many years at American Motor Corporation, Kenosha, before her retirement. She was very artistic and loved shopping. Juanita also enjoyed trips to Mexico during the cold, Wisconsin winters.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Roger; two daughters, Dr. Natalie Krah and Barbara Peterlin; granddaughters, Heather and Alana; and her beloved cats, Tigger and Penelope.

In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by a daughter, Rivelle; and her sister, Jacqueline.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at All Saints Mausoleum Chapel, Pleasant Prairie, WI with chapel services to commence at 1:00 p.m.

