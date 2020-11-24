Judith Ann Marcell

1940 - 2020

Judith Ann Marcell, 80 years old, went to her heavenly home on November 16, 2020. She spent her last hours surrounded by family, love and prayers.

Judy was born in Melrose Park, Illinois on July 27, 1940 to Edna (Boehm) and Robert Hinz. After graduating from Proviso West High School and Northern Illinois University, she began her teaching career. On June 22, 1963, she married William Henry Marcell. They shared their first home in Addison, IL, before moving to Wheatland, WI. The loving couple moved to Moorhead, MN, in 2016.

Mrs. Marcell (3-M) spent the majority of her adulthood teaching. She took a short break to be a stay at home mom for her 3 children and run Marcell's Restaurant and Resort. Then, she resumed her teaching career at Randall Consolidated School, where she joked that she never made it past 3rd grade.

During her early years in Bellwood, IL, she developed her passions for dance and coronet. After moving to Wheatland, WI, Judy was an active member at Peace Ev. Lutheran Church in Wilmot, WI, where she sang and directed the choir and participated in Ladies' Aid. She was active in the lives of her children, finding herself on numerous Wilmot Band trips, piano recitals and Lutheran Pioneer events. She loved to bake, making her yearly traditional Christmas cookies for friends and family. In their retirement years, Bill and his beautiful bride attended many of their grandchildren's piano and dance recitals and loved week-long summer visits. She valued her friendships. She kept in touch with friends from grade school, playing as much Rummikub as possible. Judy loved going to her retired teachers' Breakfast Club, and playing Mahjong with friends as well. As a member of Shepherd of the Valley Church in West Fargo, ND Judy enjoyed attending church and Ladies' Bible class.

Bill's beautiful bride is survived by her children-Christine Jensen (Rick Heintzman) and Chris (Tony Mercado); three grandchildren, Emily (Michael Jetvig), Madison and Andrew Naylor; two great-grandchildren, Thomas William and Daniel Ray Jetvig. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Henry; her daughter, Dawn Marie (Brossard); her sibling, R Michael Hinz Jr.

A private memorial service was held at Shepherd of the Valley Ev. Lutheran church in West Fargo, ND. A Celebration of Judy's life, will be held at Peace Ev. Lutheran Church in Wilmot, WI at 11:00 on May 22, 2021. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m.