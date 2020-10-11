Julie Ann Nelson

1940-2020

Julie Ann Nelson, 79 years old, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Baptist Village Nursing Home, Waycross, GA.

She was born December 15, 1940, in Waukegan, IL the daughter of the late Charles Edmund and Myrtle Ruby (Tatsch) Nelson. Julie attended elementary school in Kenosha, WI, and went on to attend Mary D. Bradford High School, Kenosha, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, TX. In 1958, Julie married Joseph F. Rizzo, Jr. divorcing in 2000.

Julie was a dedicated homemaker, worked at Roosevelt Elementary School as a lunchroom assistant and had various roles at LeBlanc, Inc. for 20+ years until her retirement in 2005. To maintain her close relationship with her daughter Pamela, Julie joined her adventures to Plymouth, WI, Sheboygan Falls, WI, and Waverly GA.

Julie was an avid reader, had many favorite TV shows, loved to visit the lakefront watching the Seagulls, and traveling to special places with her three sisters. She loved dining out, going to concerts and live performances. She belonged to a special breakfast club that met daily at "Cozy Café" and endlessly attended and supported her grandchildren's activities. She loved playing BINGO and was a frequent winner. She also loved the Lord and attended many bible studies. Julie was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and Journey Church in Kenosha and Plymouth Alliance Church in Plymouth, WI.

Survivors include her children, Diane (Chuck) Aiello of Kenosha, WI, Pamela (Timothy Ahrens) Rizzo of Grafton, WI, and Cheryl (Fabio) Biasella of Joliet, IL; three sisters, Linda (Gerald) Tucker of Townsend, TN, Candyce (Don) Geiter of Sunrise Beach, MO, and Patricia (David) McKinney of Flowery Branch, GA.

Julie was blessed with six grandchildren, having an active involvement with Kari and Bradley Hetlet and loved and prayed for from afar; Charles and Michael Aiello, Andrea and Carmine Biasella. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, four step grand-children, friends and princesses who have loved, supported and prayed for her for years.

Julie's family would like to extend their gratitude to the Baptist Village Nursing Home and staff for their dedicated care and compassion.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00p.m. – 3.00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with memorial services commencing at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Women and Children's Horizons, 2525 63rd St., Kenosha, WI 53143 or the American Heart Association, in her memory.

