Julie Ann Nelson

1940-2020

Julie Ann Nelson, 79 years old, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Baptist Village Nursing Home, Waycross, GA.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00p.m. – 3.00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with memorial services commencing at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Women and Children's Horizons, 2525 63rd St., Kenosha, WI 53143 or the American Heart Association, in her memory.

Published by Kenosha News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144
Oct
17
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St., Kenosha, WI 53144
To Julie's Family: May the stars carry your sadness away, May the flowers fill your heart with beauty, May hope forever wipe away your tears, Above all, may silence make you strong. I went to school with Julie, she was a grade ahead of me. I had a big crush on her when I was in the third grade and Julie was in the fourth grade. Lost track of her and never knew what happened to her. Julie when you were born, you cried and the people rejoiced. People that read this live your life so that when you die& You rejoice and the people cry. I am crying, Jim Roy HOF Coach Royal Oak, Michigan
Jim Roy
October 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 12, 2020