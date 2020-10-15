To Julie's Family: May the stars carry your sadness away, May the flowers fill your heart with beauty, May hope forever wipe away your tears, Above all, may silence make you strong. I went to school with Julie, she was a grade ahead of me. I had a big crush on her when I was in the third grade and Julie was in the fourth grade. Lost track of her and never knew what happened to her. Julie when you were born, you cried and the people rejoiced. People that read this live your life so that when you die& You rejoice and the people cry. I am crying, Jim Roy HOF Coach Royal Oak, Michigan

