Julie Ann Nelson
1940-2020
Julie Ann Nelson, 79 years old, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Baptist Village Nursing Home, Waycross, GA.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00p.m. – 3.00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with memorial services commencing at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Women and Children's Horizons, 2525 63rd St., Kenosha, WI 53143 or the American Heart Association, in her memory.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Julie's
Online Memorial Book at: